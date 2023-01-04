Cardi B kicks off 2023 by going Emo with her Fall Out Boy cover

Kicking 2023 off with a banger, Cardi B shares a moment of embracing her love for the Emo community by singing Fall Out Boy’s Sugar We’re Goin’ Down.

Out of everything 2022 had to offer us last year, the one thing we did not have placed on our 2023 bingo card was Cardi B starting the year by belting out Fall Out Boy’s most renowned emo classic Sugar We’re Goin’ Down.

The moment the clock struck midnight the rapper kicked off 2023 in a wholesome moment of emo-ness by belting out a few lines from the track, before downing a few shots in celebration of the new year. Following the shots, Cardi declared that Sugar We’re Goin’ Down is her favourite song.

This pure moment was captured by TikTok user @Lippyleah. They captioned the video saying “Cardi B singing Fall Out Boy first thing after midnight on new year’s day is exactly how I wanted to start my new year”.

However, this is not the first time Cardi has declared her love towards the emo community. A few months back in a tweet she expressed her love for the “emo kids” at her high school who she stated were “actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes”.

Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/K44qpr75Yh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 1, 2022

However, she did follow up in a second tweet stating that she was not in fact ever an emo kid, so the possibility of Cardi ever teaming up with Fall Out Boy in a collab appears to be very unlikely.

I wasn’t EMO ….I was pierced cause Piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era …However they were a lot of emo kids in my school I will have history convos wit them while they give me free cigarettes 😂 https://t.co/RXdDjAjAFY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 1, 2022

However, let’s relish in the fact that all those who were gathered at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on New Year’s Eve got to witness a once-in-a-blue-moon crossover that will play a part in internet history – well at least for us emo’s anyways.