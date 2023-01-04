Phoebe Bridgers shares news that her dad has died

Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father via Instagram, posting an endearing photo of the two of them: “Rest in peace dad.”

Phoebe Bridgers revealed some heartbreaking news via social media yesterday (January 4), posting a throwback photo of her and her father, along with the caption, “rest in peace dad.” No information regarding his cause of death has been released as of yet.

Despite having a turbulent relationship with her father throughout her life, Bridgers reconnected with him during the pandemic. Back in 2020, the American songstress told The New Yorker, “I feel so much f–king empathy and so much f–king anger toward him. It’ll always be day to day: Are we talking, are we not talking? What’s the vibe?”

According to several reports, Bridgers’ father worked as a scenic carpenter; building sets for movies and TV shows. During her interview with The New Yorker, she credited him for playing part in the music taste she developed.

“As far as music goes, [my dad’s] the one who listened to Tom Waits, he’s the one who listened to Jackson Browne.” She added, “He was pretty sensitive about money, and he didn’t love it when I was taking guitar lessons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

Since the news of his passing came to light, fans and stars have flocked to social media, offering the Kyoto hitmaker their condolences: “So sorry Phoebe, sending you love and strength,” wrote Amelia Dimoldenberg, CEO of dating show, Chicken Shop Date, who recently had Bridgers on as a guest.

This is, undeniably, a painful beginning to the new year. Our hearts go out to Phoebe Bridgers during this difficult time, and we’re sending out well wishes to the songstress and her family.