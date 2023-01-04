De La Soul’s entire back catalogue is finally coming to streaming

Hey how ya doin’ The De is finally here after a long royalties dispute delayed the band from moving their catalogue to streaming.

American hip-hop legends De La Soul, who are arguably responsible for one of the most memorable answering phone messages to hit voicemail in the 90s, have finally added their entire back collection to streaming services.

De La Soul’s full back catalogue which includes the group’s six albums ‘3 Feet High and Rising’, ‘De La Soul Is Dead’, ‘Buhloone Mindstate’, ‘Stakes Is High’, ‘Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump’, and ‘AOI: Bionix’ are coming to streaming.

To coincide with the 34th anniversary of their debut album 3 Feet High and Rise, De La Soul has also announced alongside the release in March, that 1989 single, ‘The Magic Number’, will be available from 13th January.

Currently, only three of the Hip hop group’s latest albums are on Spotify; ‘The Grind Date’, ‘First Serve’ and ‘And The Anonymous Nobody…’ released in 2016.

De La Soul’s Maseo shared via a press release “It’s been 20-plus years overdue, but finally, we are here,”

Keep an eye out for the limited edition green vinyl ‘3 Feet High And Rising’ reissue with a comic book insert available via Rough Trade.