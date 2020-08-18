Let me introduce you to Ryan Creamer, the man behind the most wholesome porn on Pornhub

“The kinkiest thing on Pornhub.” Meet Ryan Creamer, the man behind the world’s most wholesome porn channel.

Who knew that in October 2018, one man would forever change the course of Pornhub – and the world?

Well, that man is none other than Ryan Creamer, and it all started when he created a Pornhub channel of the same name.

When Creamer isn’t a porn sensation with 35k subscribers, he’s also a comedian, actor, and writer for the LA-based internet comedy company, CollegeHumor.

Creamer decided to create a Pornhub channel after he came across the ‘Work With Us’ tab whilst browsing the site, thinking it would be a funny thing to do.

I’ve found it, the kinkiest thing on PornHub. pic.twitter.com/R8SF8IZS8u — Ava Ex Machina (@silicondomme) January 31, 2019

Creating his first Pornhub upload, I Tuck You In After You Cum, (which is also his favourite) little did he know that he would go onto become an internet sensation.

A budding auteur, Creamer would go on to create the likes of I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances But Am Flattered; Secretary and Boss Enjoy Healthy Working Relationship; and I Deliver You A Pizza And Don’t Put My Weiner In It.

Creamer became so popular that even real pornstars requested to join in his entirely non-sexual Pornhub videos, prompting the wholesome I Cloud Gaze With Mia Malkova video, featuring pornstar Mia Malkova.

Whilst it’s not clear whether people watch his videos for entertainment purposes or to actually get off – knowing humans, it’s probably both.

“Saving this for after I cum,” wrote one user on his I Tuck You In After You Cum video.

With Creamer’s last upload posted a mere week ago, it looks like (for the greater good of everyone) he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

To follow Ryan Creamer on Instagram, head here, and to check out his Pornhub videos – you know where to go. In the meantime, enjoy some of the absolute crème de la crème below.

Special mention to this BangBros video.

Next Up: “The biggest celebrity sex tape of all time”: a tribute to ‘The Simpsons’ Pornhub parody