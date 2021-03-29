Liberal MP calls for “revenge porn” investigation into ex-staffer

Currently, Canberra’s experiencing a deluge of allegations – amongst which a Liberal MP has claimed that an act of “revenge porn” was enacted against an ex-staffer.

Warren Entsch, who represents the Division of Leichhardt, said that Gavin Cuddy, the man who provided images of Nathan Winn, the ex-Liberal staffer who was fired after masturbating on a female MP’s desk, to a Network 10 journalist should also be held accountable.

The Liberal MP said that last week’s broadcast of the images and subsequent claims by Cuddy – that he possesses compromising images of other Liberal staffers – has triggered unfair scrutiny by journalists of openly gay government staff.

“Let’s make it clear: [the circulated image of Winn] is revenge porn,” Entsch told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. “Any material provided to the government should be forwarded to the AFP for investigation,” he said.

Entsch has also reaffirmed that he does not condone Winn’s behaviour in the images despite his allegations.

Interesting twist to the Canberra lewd videos scandal via @Melbchief. Canberra “whistleblower” was an ex-friend/lover of staffer sacked over misconduct. Liberal MP now calls for ‘revenge porn’ investigation. https://t.co/kqOiv1tROB — Rebecca Urban (@RurbsOz) March 28, 2021

Gavin Cuddy, who has never worked for the Government or politics, denies the allegations made by Entsch. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Cuddy “denies [the allegation that] he was politically motivated or that he intended to harm Mr Winn.”

Warren Entsch has spoken of Winn and Cuddy’s friendship, after extensive conversations with Winn. Entsch described that their relationship included sharing explicit images with one another. However, the relationship became strained when the Liberal staffer commenced a relationship with his current fiance.

At this point, Entsch said that Cuddy “continued to send [Winn] explicit images, despite Winn’s [lack of reciprocation].”

“The ACT laws make it very clear that the distribution of intimate images is a criminal offence unless there is real, informed consent by the person portrayed in the image,” Australian Lawyers Alliance spokesman Greg Barns, SC, said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It’s also worth noting that, while @BlowingTom’s motivations are contested, they don’t matter as far as the ACT’s laws covering the distribution of intimate images are concerned. As @BarnsGreg says, what matters is consent. This is the relevant section of the ACT Crimes Act. pic.twitter.com/5nsHdWj6X0 — Chip Le Grand (@Melbchief) March 28, 2021

“These laws were put on the statute books for a very good reason. In the age of the internet and technology, the rapid distribution of intimate images can be [extraordinarily] painful for the victim,” Barns said.

Cuddy has proceeded to offer explicit images of himself and others – who he claims to be Liberal staffers – to Special Minister for State, Simon Birmingham and Labor Senator, Kristina Keneally, both of whom have denied accepting the explicit material. Instead, they have both released statements suggesting that Cuddy refer the material to investigative authorities.