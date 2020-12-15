Lickity Split serve up your ‘Daily Dose’ of garage punk mania on their debut EP

On their debut EP, Adelaide’s Lickity Split smash genre and windows in the most infectious possible way.

Meet Australia’s newest punk hooligans, ready to tear up your airwaves and your eardums: Lickity Split.

Laced in grimy mosh energy and blood-pumping choruses, their debut EP Daily Dose hits harder than a debut is allowed to. In fact, it’ll knock you completely off your feet.

From the word go, Daily Dose hits the mark with every beat. Miracle is the perfect opener: brash, in your face, and armoured with bloodthirsty riffs. The band keep you on your toes the entire time with these sporadic rests that slowly build into a ferocious chorus.

The EP’s second track, Loner, brightens the pace a little bit, adding a flair of pop-punk into the mix. And let’s be real, no one’s ever been mad about a bit of pop-punk. The riffs in this one are off the charts and feel too air-tight to be real.

From the new wave-esque bass lines of Just Let Go to the unchained intensity of Stop Comin’ Around, this record slaps the walls and sends it home. There’s nothing that could be tightened or possibly changed.

Just like its perfect opening, Daily Dose punches you in the head with an equally immaculate closer. Go Fuck Yourself is one big “fuck you” to authority that drives itself with manic hooks and rhythms.

This EP just proves that Lickity Split are a band that you’ll want to keep a close eye on.

Dive in head first, below: