Twitter is devastated after Jesy Nelson announces plans to leave Little Mix

After a long nine years, Jesy Nelson has decided to leave Little Mix to focus on her mental health

Yesterday, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson posted a message on her Instagram, announcing her decision to leave the group after nearly a decade together.

In the post, Nelson revealed her struggles with mental health, the pressures of being involved in the band, and the struggles of living up to expectations placed on her.

The British girl group formed in 2011 during a season of the UK X-Factor. After winning the competition, the four talented singers went on to receive over 40 awards for their music, including two Brit Awards. The group has since released six studio albums, selling 50 millions records worldwide.

In her post, Nelson announced her plans to: “spend time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.”

Nelson’s decision to leave the group follows a long-standing battle with her mental health. In 2019, Nelson opened up about her battles with depression and anxiety in a raw BBC Documentary Odd One Out.

In November this year, the group’s manager announced that the singer would be having extended time off from the band “for private medical reasons”.

As for the rest of the group, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne sent their love and support to Jesy on Little Mix’s Instagram, stating it has been “an amazing 9 years.”

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over,” they wrote.