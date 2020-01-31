Lil Nas X responds to homophobic rant in the best way possible

American singer Lil Nas X has found himself the subject of a homophobic rant from underground American rapper Pastor Troy.

At last weekend’s Grammys, the singer was nominated for six categories, ultimately taking home the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his viral hit Old Town Road.

Lil Nas X has faced homophobic backlash after winning two Grammy Awards over the weekend for his viral sensation Old Town Road.

Following the ceremony, Lil Nas took to Twitter, describing: “THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!”

Following this, Pastor Troy posted a photo of Lil Nas in the pink leather cowboy outfit he wore on the red carpet, along with the caption: “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!!”

The rapper went on to criticise an Applebee’s ad (the American grill and bar chain) which depicts two men kissing: “Their agenda [is] to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men especially.”

Lil Nas’ response to the troll was to post a photo of Pastor Troy’s post, along with the caption: “damn i look good in that pic on god.”

Lil Nas X became a global hit last year when his country/rap single Old Town Road became a viral sensation on TikTok. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus then became a featured vocalist on the track in a remix. The song remained at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, the longest time any song has spent in that position since the chart started in 1958.

In June last year, Lil Nas came out as gay, making him the only artist to have ever done so at the same time as having a number-one record. Lil Nas has described how he was scared to open up about his sexuality, due to his fear of losing fans.

“I know the people who listen to [country music] the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality,” Lil Nas said in an interview with Time. However, Lil Nas has said it was LGBT Pride month which inspired him to come out.

Pride month occurs in June each year and was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots of June 1969, where police raids sparked violent demonstrations. It is widely considered as being one of the most crucial events which sparked the gay liberation movement.

Despite his fears, Old Town Road still remains the longest-running number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.