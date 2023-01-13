Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54

Elvis’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley has passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Lisa’s mother Prascilla Presley confirmed her death via a new statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The 54-year-old was rushed to hospital early today following a cardiac arrest. TMZ has reported that the star suffered from heart failure in her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California.

According to the outlet’s source, Lisa Marie’s housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom. Lisa’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived soon after and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Emergency workers who responded to the call continued to perform CPR, and it was reported that Lisa went into “full arrest” before her pulse was restored. Unfortunately, it has now been confirmed that Lisa has passed away.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by three children, actress Riley Keough who currently stars in the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper, whom she had with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.