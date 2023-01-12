Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to hospital after ‘cardiac arrest’

Elvis’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley has been taken to hospital after a medical emergency in Los Angeles.

Update: Lisa’s mother Priscilla Presley has confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley has passed away aged 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Original article: Just two days after Lisa and her mother attended the Golden Globes and watched Austin Butler win for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in the film “Elvis” the 54-year-old has been rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest. TMZ has reported that the star suffered from heart failure in her home in Calabasas. Los Angeles, California.

A source has reportedly told the outlet that it was Lisa Marie’s housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Lisa’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived home shortly thereafter from dropping the kids at school and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Emergency workers who responded to the call continued to perform CPR, with sources saying that the mother-of-three went into “full arrest” before she recovered her pulse ahead of being transported to the hospital. It is not clear at this time where her condition stands.

Cardiac arrest usually results from an electrical disturbance in the heart. It’s not the same as a heart attack. The main symptom is loss of consciousness and unresponsiveness. Sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, was seen on Thursday afternoon walking into the hospital to be by her daughter’s bedside.

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough have two children, actress Riley Keough who currently stars in the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six and Benjamin Keough (who passed away in 2020). Lisa also has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.