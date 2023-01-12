Demi Lovato’s latest ad has been banned in the UK for being too offensive

An ad promoting Demi Lovato’s latest album Holy Fvck has been too offensive for the UK and subsequently banned.

The poster depicted the album cover for Holy Fvck on which Demi lies on a crucifix-shaped mattress while wearing bondage.

In a public statement, the United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) announced that they have now banned the poster for breaching its code of conduct and “linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion.”

“We considered that the image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross,” said the ASA.

“Together with the reference to ‘holy fvck’, which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.

We therefore concluded the ad breached the Code.”

Christians beware, Demi Lovato’s album Holy Fvck is available now.