Radiohead’s Philip Selway teams up with Portishead’s Adrian Utley for new single

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared his new single Picking Up Pieces featuring Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley.

Picking Up Pieces is taken from Philip Selway’s upcoming album – and first solo record in eight years – Strange Dance, due for release on the 24th of February. It’s the second taste we’ve of the album following the 2022 release Check For Signs Of Life.

The track features guitar work from Portishead’s Adrian Utley and, interestingly, drums from Valentina Magaletti rather than Selway himself, with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted drummer electing to hand over percussion work to another for the first time in his solo career.

“‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” said Selway in a statement accompanying the release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”

Selway began his solo career in 2010 with the release of his debut album Familial, which featured a more stripped-down, acoustic sound compared to his work with Radiohead.

In 2014, Selway released his second album Weatherhouse. The album features a more electronic-influenced sound and was produced by long-time Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.

Speaking about his upcoming record, Selway stated “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old, not trying to hide that fact. It feels kind of unguarded rather than seeing that aging process as something that needs to be hidden.”

Picking Up Pieces is available now on all major streaming platforms.