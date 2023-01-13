LISTEN: Gaz Coombes releases new album ‘Turn The Car Around’

Gaz Coombes has shared Turn The Car Around , a cohesive fourth album that bookends a trio of solo records released by the Supergrass frontman.

Gaz Coombes has today (January 13) released his fourth studio album Turn The Car Around, the closing chapter in a trilogy of projects that began with 2015’s Matador. The nine-song album was previewed by singles like Don’t Say It’s Over last September, alongside the earlier and more haunting cut Sonny The Strong in July.

Speaking of the album in a press statement, Coombes described Turn The Car Around as “a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years.” The just-released project bookends what has been a trilogy of full-length releases by the Supergrass frontman, which began with Matador in 2015 and continued with second entry World’s Strongest Man in 2018. Scroll down to listen to Coombes’ Turn The Car Around.

The album release coincides with news of Coombes’ imminent run of shows throughout the UK, during which he’ll perform Turn The Car Around with a start date at Liverpool’s Phase One venue later this month. Prior to that, Coombes’ played Turn The Car Around singles at a host of 2022 shows, and performed alongside Supergrass as part of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium.

Alongside lead single Don’t Say It’s Over, Coombes’ new album features fellow standouts Feel Loop and Long Live The Strange. Speaking of tracklist entry Sonny The Strange last year, Coombes said the song “developed an interest in forgotten heroes and human stories of struggle.” Meanwhile, Happy Mag described the track as a “showcase of enchanting piano melody, reverb-soaked guitars, and a mesmerising lo-fi beat.”

Prior to his recent trilogy, Coombes’ debut album Here Come the Bombs arrived in 2012, two years after the announcement of Supergrass’ disbandment. Elsewhere, Coombes released the EP Live in Paris in 2018.