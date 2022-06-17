Gaz Coombes delivers enchanting new single, ‘Sonny The Strong’

English singer-songwriter, Gaz Coombes returns with a hauntingly beautiful and evocative new track, Sonny The Strong.

Showcasing an enchanting piano melody, reverb-soaked guitars, and a mesmerising lo-fi beat, Sonny The Strong tells the semi-fictionalized tale of an English boxer in post-WW2 Britain.

“This track was always going to have a biographical story arc to it. For me, it was just a case of finding the inspiration,” explains Coombes.

He continues, “I came across the story of ‘forgotten’ British world championship boxer, Randy Turpin who, in his heyday, fought and defeated the great Sugar Ray Robinson. That was some life, incredibly tough beginnings, success, fame, crime, apparent dealings with the mob and a tragic end. A fascinating rise & fall story.”

The four-minute track sees Coombes fusing his signature sonic experimentalism and affinity for catchy melodies, with elements of traditional Neil Young-esque Americana.

Coupled with a spellbinding vocal performance and poetic lyrics, the former Supergrass frontman delivers a striking follow-up to his 2019 EP, Sheldonian / Live / EP.

On his inspiration behind the tune, Gaz Coombes says, “I developed an interest in forgotten heroes and human stories of struggle, those who triumphed over adversity. Also, the idea of someone being drafted into war while at the top of their game and how insane that would’ve been to deal with and process.”

Stream Sonny The Strong below.