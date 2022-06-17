LISTEN: Garrett Kato – ‘Small Town Rituals’

Singer-songwriter, Garrett Kato returns with a striking and heartfelt indie-folk album, Small Town Rituals.

Canadian-Australian artist and producer, Garrett Kato has unleashed his highly-anticipated third studio album, Small Town Rituals. The captivating, nine-track collection of indie-folk tunes showcase a myriad of subconscious narratives that give him “a chance to look forward and back upon my life and gain new perspectives on things.”

With his awe-inspiring voice and heart-igniting lyrics, Garrett Kato delivers a stunning follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 record, hemispheres. In celebration of the new release, the platinum-award-winning artist has also announced some Aussie tour dates, kickstarting with a performance at CreekFest in QLD on June 26. Stream Small Town Rituals below.