We’re giving away a Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM set: the best new wireless monitoring you can get

Sennheiser’s latest wireless range has arrived: the XS Wireless IEM set. With a sleek design on both the transmitter and receiver, you can guarantee your in-ear monitoring will of the highest standard in this package…but only if you enter this competition!

Anyone that performs live knows the hurdles in getting clean and clear monitoring — or fold back as some say. We want that for you, so we’re giving away the latest Sennheiser XS wireless IEM set.

Sennheiser is one of the world’s most trusted pro audio companies that excel in microphones and headphones, and this wireless system is at the top of the IEM game. Let us talk you through the product, and how you could perform at your best if you enter to win below.

What’s in the box?

We can expect nothing less but a sleek and stealthy design in the XS Wireless IEM set from the team at Sennheiser. You’ll find a bodypack receiver — that’s designed to be clipped to your belt, a transmitter with an aerial — for sending signal via UHF to the receiver, and in-ear monitor headphones — to plug into the receiver so you can listen to the audio coming from the transmitter.

There are IE 4 in-ear monitors come with three different ear tip sizes (as with any IEM or lifestyle earbud, the fit is an all-important factor in sonic performance), and a robust cable.

How does it work?

Taking an auxiliary signal from a mixer, FOH console or side-of-stage monitor console, you input into the transmitter’s XLR inputs.

From there you’ve got a couple of options for sending the audio to the players on stage. The transmitter is stereo, therefore you could split it into two mono mixes. One feature of note if you decide to go with this configuration is the ‘Focus’ and ‘Panorama’ modes on the receiver.

In Panorama mode, users can blend between mix one and mix two across the receiver’s stereo spectrum. In Focus mode, the level between the two mixes can be adjusted while remaining in mono. It’s a pretty neat feature that allows you to get maximum bang for your buck.

Alternatively, you could run several receivers from one transmitter, fed by one stereo mix — in that case, everyone would have the same monitor mix. If you wanted individual mixes for each player, you would need to expand the rig by adding more transmitters.

Searching for useable radio frequency channels is easy. This is done by switching off the transmitter and using the bodypack receiver to search for channels. When you scroll through channels and find one that has no bars indicating RF signal, you can join that one, safe in the knowledge that you won’t get any interference. After you’ve selected that channel on the receiver, switch the transmitter back on and select the same channel.

It’s always a good idea to do that scan everytime you go to a new place, venue, rehearsal, or show. This will guarantee the best available frequency to use.

How does it sound?

We found the bass response for drivers of this size was solid without being too sub-heavy (the low-frequency cutoff point is 40 Hz). You can dial in even more cut-through with high-boost EQ, all accessable via the bodypack receiver. The corner frequency is set at a very airy 13 kHz, which provides vocals with sparkle, rather than a shrill nastiness that competes with other sound sources in the upper mid-range.

How can you win the Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM set?

To enter, email [email protected] with ‘Sennheiser XS Wireless IEM set’ in the subject line. A winner will be randomly drawn and contacted on July 4th!

Please note: only Australian residents will be considered for the giveaway.

Visit Sennheiser for all the details.