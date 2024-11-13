Sennheiser launches the creator’s audio multitool, for content creators who care about sound

Move over Rhodes, Sennheiser is delivering everything you need to capture high-quality audio with the least effort.

Introducing the Profile Wireless – the compact all-in-one microphone system designed for content creators, filmmakers, and videographers to record high-quality audio, well, anywhere—whether shooting in a studio, on the go, or capturing spontaneous moments.

Opportunities to create content are everywhere. And while we all have our own camera department right in our pocket, having the right audio recording tools on hand is another story.

“Grab-and-go” wireless systems have become popular over the years… but the options available lack important details that true professionals require. So Sennheiser has stepped in.

But what makes the Profile Wireless so special? Well, how about the versatile microphone design? Three-modes for clip-on, handheld, or desktop mic use.

What about a built-in backup recording? This one will definitely come in handy! And don’t worry if you’re not “tech savvy”, it’s User-Friendly; compact, with auto-rotating displays and plug-and-play setup with no app required.

The Profile Wireless harnesses decades of German audio engineering expertise to deliver a system that is easy to operate and doesn’t compromise audio quality.

One cool feature is the Safety Channel Mode. If you’re in a hurry with limited time to verify levels, simply use this feature on the receiver and your output will be split into two – with one recording at a lower level to help protect against clipping.

With 7 hours of battery life and 16GB memory to record up to 30 hours, the Profile Wireless is the quickest way to capture high-quality audio, to create content that stands apart from the crowd.

