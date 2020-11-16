LISTEN: Babe Rainbow – ‘Zeitgeist’

Vivacious and vibrationally magnetic as ever, Babe Rainbow have a new one for your beach-bound, morning meanderings.

Buoyant, sunny plucking, and funk-inspired bass drive another addictive anthem by the Byron boys. Babe Rainbow‘s iconic wispy vocals and timeless, manta-like lyrics open out into airy and mediative harmonies.

Strolling the beaten path of their psych-samba vortex, Zeitgeist is everything we’ve come to expect from the crusaders and everything we could hope for this summer.

Peel the mandarin and dance to the spirit of the age of Babe Rainbow, below:

