LISTEN: David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ (Top Of The Pops Version – 2022 Mix)

Parlophone Records has launched a new rendition of David Bowie’s Starman to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic and influential album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

This previously unheard version, Starman (Top Of The Pops Version – 2022 Mix), was recorded during his legendary Top Of The Pops performance in 1972. Stream the new track below.