Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted in Far North Queensland

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have relocated to Queensland. The couple shook locals on Wednesday after causally strolling into a cafe.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have been spotted all around Far North Queensland this week. As announced earlier this year, the couple had plans to temporarily relocate to the area, as Pete prepares to shoot a new comedy film he’s starring in called Wizards!

On Wednesday morning, the celebrity duo stunned local diners in Cairns by making a surprise appearance at Botanica Cafe Bar for brekkie.

“They sent their security detail in, and they had a little look at the menu, then asked if we had room for a couple of private guests, who are hoping to take over the inside,” said cafe manager, Matt Black, to ABC News.

He continued, “sure enough, in walked bloody Kimmy K and Pete Davidson. There was just me and my barista, and to be honest, he didn’t know who they were, he’s really out of the loop with that sort of stuff. I took them through, asked them what they were doing, they were very chilled out, super cool and respectful.”

Since their arrival, Kim and Pete have been posting pics from an undisclosed location, which many have suspected to be Bedarra Island. As stated by ABC News, the Island has refused to divulge any information as to whether or not the star couple is actually staying there.

These speculations rose after Pete Davidson was spotted by fans at Timezone in Cairns, soon after he and Kim posted Instagram pictures of what looks to be Bedarra Island, which is an exclusive vacay spot in the same area.

In other A-List news, actor Orlando Bloom and artist Katy Perry have also reportedly arrived in Far North Queensland, as Orlando prepares to join Pete on the set of Wizards!

Looks like Far North Queenslanders are in for several months of star-studded surprise appearances. Cairns locals, have your cameras ready!