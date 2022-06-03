Kim Kardashian faces backlash over her new skincare brand

Critics say Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line bares a shocking resemblance to another beauty brand launched last year.

Despite being announced a mere day ago, Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be-released skincare brand, SKKN BY KIM, is already under fire.

After unveiling the products on social media, the world-famous reality TV star was met with harsh criticism over her branding, which carries a striking resemblance to SKH by LH; a beauty line launched just eight months ago by American model, Lori Harvey.

“Sis just added a K and called it a day,” wrote one critic on Instagram.

Taking notice of the undeniable similarities between the names and packaging, many other social media users flocked to the comments section to express their discontent.

“Anyone with a fully developed brain and a pair of working eyeballs can clearly see that S-K-N and S-K-K-N is the same,” wrote one account.

Another user said, “you could be so creative with your kids’ names. Now all of a sudden, you lost creativity? … At this point, it’s pretty much giving copy and paste.”

It’s not just Kim’s eerily-similar branding that is facing backlash, though…it’s the price. Compared to Lori’s five-step skincare system valued at $195 USD, Kim’s up-market, nine-step system will set you back a whopping $870 USD.

According to Kim however, the hefty price tag is totally justified, given the high-quality, highly-exclusive ingredients she’s hand-picked…like Vitamin C.

“I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum,” explains Kim. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity.”

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Kim has landed in hot water over problematic name choices for a product. After launching a shapewear brand under the name Kimono back in back in 2019, the reality star faced global backlash for “cultural appropriation” before abruptly changing the name to SKIMS.

Amid the social media rampage over Kim’s alleged copycat skincare line, SKN by LH founder, Lori Harvey, has remained silent thus far.

With the impending skincare line set to launch on June 21, it’s only a matter of time before we find out whether or not this situation sparks a feud between the two mega-stars. Let’s just hope Kim doesn’t have another “Kimono” situation on her hands!