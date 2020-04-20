LISTEN: Hayley Williams – ‘Why We Ever’

Hayley Williams is showing no sign of slowing down, releasing yet another single from her upcoming album Petals For Armor, entitled Why We Ever. Fair warning: this one will give you all the feels.

Hayley Williams (aka Paramore frontwoman turned solo songstress extraordinaire) explains that the night she wrote this song marked the start of a “new season” of her life, teaching herself to love better.

We were also lucky enough to receive a live performance of the latest track from Williams’ old humble abode which she shared with fellow band member Joey Howard.

Listen to the new track below and ready yourself for the full Petals for Armor album release on May 8.