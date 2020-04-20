LISTEN: Hayley Williams – ‘Why We Ever’

Hayley Williams is showing no sign of slowing down, releasing yet another single from her upcoming album Petals For Armor, entitled Why We Ever. Fair warning: this one will give you all the feels.
Hayley Williams (aka Paramore frontwoman turned solo songstress extraordinaire) explains that the night she wrote this song marked the start of a “new season” of her life, teaching herself to love better.
View this post on Instagram
ok. another song from Petals For Armor ll drops tomorrow. 🌺 long caption alert (🙄 surprise). in Dec 2018, i bought protools, an interface, and some speakers and decided to learn something new. these moments are from my first go at it (we’re talking out of time/phase/tune… etc!)… i was at the lowest point i’d been in some time. my sadness shows. now i look back and credit this night as being the beginning of a new season of my life, where i hold myself accountable for learning to love better. i’ve let myself down a lot in love. this was the start of recognizing bad patterns and acknowledging that i’m ready to grow out of them. thank you @micahtawlks for helping finish and reimagine this one for the album. the new song, “Why We Ever” is out tomorrow.
We were also lucky enough to receive a live performance of the latest track from Williams’ old humble abode which she shared with fellow band member Joey Howard.
Listen to the new track below and ready yourself for the full Petals for Armor album release on May 8.