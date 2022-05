Producers Duke & Jones released a remix of Louis Theroux’s rap from an episode of Weird Weekends in 2000.

The rap recorded by Louis has risen to fame recently as one of the biggest songs on TikTok right now.

Louis reminded the world of his lyrical ability on an episode of the Youtube series Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg earlier this year and it turns out people were stoked to hear Louis throw down a few rhymes in his delightfully posh accent.

Listen to the fully remixed track below.