LISTEN: Kyle Lionhart & Billy Otto – ‘Dreams’ (Cranberries Cover)

Dream team collaborators Kyle Lionhart and Billy Otto took their sun-drenched vibes and covered The Cranberries classic hit Dreams. Chilling harmonies set off this stunning melismatic arrangement; one that could only be achieved by two such professionals of their craft. Dream on below.

Kyle Lionhart
Billy Otto

June 17, 2020

