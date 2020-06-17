M!GRAIN breaks all sonic boundaries on ‘Factuality’

How do you begin to describe an artist like M!GRAIN? The Sydney-based musician and producer pulls from such a wide range of influences, earing them all out borders on impossible. Over the past couple of years, he has amassed an extensive back catalogue of material that refuses to be categorised by any one genre — his sound his undeniably inventive and endlessly imaginative.

With the release of his latest single Factuality, he continues to establish his experimental and far-reaching approach to songwriting. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the perfect time to change that.

Looking back on his past material, you’ll find everything from full-blown electronica to psychedelic pop. On this new single, however, M!GRAIN trades the synths for crunching guitars and pounding, groove-laden rhythms, delivering something that’s immediately hard-hitting and infectious.

Brooding verses explode into dynamic and frantic choruses, gathering more and more steam over the course of the track’s five-and-a-half-minute duration. By the time the track reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely M!GRAIN’s unique brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from this Sydney artist, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.