Lil Nas X has released a new lo-fi remix that goes by the lengthy title, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), but it’s lofi and something you can study to.

That ‘chill beats’ YouTube girl is definitely quaking right now.

Followed by Montero but ur in the bathroom of hell while lil nas is giving satan a lap dance in the other room, this study track is the newest in a series of semi-remixes.