On her latest single, Lisa Caruso makes peace with fate. Armoured with burning hooks and soothing indie-rock stylings, To Call You Mine is an anthem for the fearless who find themselves chained in heartache.

Her first release this year, To Call You Mine follows in a long lineage of stunning tracks from the Sydney artist. Make sure to catch Lisa Caruso at The Vanguard on October 16th or at Create or Die on October 17th.

Check out To Call You Mine below: