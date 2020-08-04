 ​ ​
LISTEN: Neil Young – ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020′

Neil Young has released a new version of Lookin’ For A Leader, a 2006 song originally aimed George Bush. “America has a leader building walls around our house / He don’t know Black Lives Matter and we got to vote him out,” Young sings on the reworked acoustic rendition which appeared on his most recent Fireside Sessions.

Photo by Julie Gardner: Taken on 2 March, 2013 at Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Perth Arena, WA.

