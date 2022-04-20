Listen Out announce dates and locations for 2022

After a two year hiatus thanks to a certain virus, Listen Out festival is back in 2022, heading to a capital city near you.

Get excited music lovers, because Listen Out is making it’s long-awaited return in 2022. The iconic Aussie festival will be dishing out the boogies in all its usual cities throughout September and October this year.

Listen Out are bringing its travelling roadshow of good times to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane, plus, they’ll be taking a concentrated selection of acts to Adelaide and Aukland for Listen In.

The full line-up will be announced on Tuesday the 26th of April, but stay tuned because we will update you as soon as it drops.

In its last rodeo, Listen Out boasted a lineup of incredible talent, front to back, including Flume, 6LACK, Diplo, Denzel Curry, slowthai, Schoolboy Q, Doja Cat, and Dom Dolla.

Basically, there’s no way you want to miss out on this year’s catalogue, but I think it’s safe to say that you already knew that.

So mark Tuesday morning in your calendar because this is going to be HUGE.

Listen Out Dates

MELBOURNE | Fri, 23rd September

PERTH | Sun, 25th September

SYDNEY | Sat, 1st October

BRISBANE | Sun, 2nd October

Listen In Dates

AUCKLAND | Fri, 30th September

ADELAIDE | Mon, 3rd October