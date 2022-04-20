Mark Ronson is writing a memoir ’93 ’til Infinity’

Mark Ronson is writing a memoir about his teens and early 20s as a hip hop DJ in NYC. 93 ‘Til Infinity is set to be a definitive account of ’90s New York City nightlife and the making of a musical genius.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter well known for his chart-topping collaborations with Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, and Miley Cyrus, has struck a deal with Grand Central Publishing to publish his first memoir, 93 ’Til Infinity.

Slated for release in 2023, 93 ’Til Infinity will primarily focus on the Downtown NY aspect of Ronson‘s youth, capturing the music, people, adventures, and energy of his early DJ days. Ronsons’s Publishers call it a heartfelt coming-of-age tale—of a teen navigating New York’s flourishing hip hop scene.

The title of Ronson’s upcoming memoir probably needs no introduction to 90’s Hips hops fans, taken from the Souls of Mischief’s 1993 debut album and its leading single 93 til Infinity which broke into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 72 upon its initial release.

Ronson says he will write a combination memoir, to celebrate his time as a DJ in New York, and centre the narrative around his favourite venues and events. Excited to be writing about one of the most thrilling times in his life, Ronson shared via an Instagram post on Thursday, “It’s a story of life, ambition, creativity, family, the role of the DJ, getting fucked up, and finding one’s tribe – all in the greatest city in the world. Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the ’90s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching — ascending hip-hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other.”

Mark Ronson’s memoir will be published in hardcover, e-book, and an audio edition by Hachette Audio in 2023.