LISTEN: Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers – ‘Iris’ (The Goo Goo Dolls cover)

Phoebe Bridgers has come good on her promise to cover Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls if Donald Trump lost the election, and it is angelic.

Released on Bandcamp by Bridgers on Friday, The Goo Goo Dolls classic Iris was brought back to life by the sheer power of harmony between Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers. The wholesome take is available for purchase with all profits going towards Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organisation fighting voter fraud.

Bridgers teased the cover via her Instagram, with Rogers commenting “I’d give up forever to harmonise with you”.