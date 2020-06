And everyday on evening news they feed you fear for free

And you so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me

And ’til my voice goes from a shriek to whisper, “I can’t breathe”



walking in the snow is a track from Run The Jewels’ new LP RTJ4, released two days early in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The album is available to download for free, with the duo encouraging fans to donate to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defence Program or one of the charities listed here.