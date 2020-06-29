LISTEN: Slowly Slowly & Luca Brasi – ‘Slow Learner’ and ‘Yossarian’

For weeks, Slowly Slowly and Luca Brasi have been teasing fans with their matching French press illustrations. The results are finally here: two fresh new collab singles on a 7″ vinyl and a signature coffee blend. Dig in.
Check out the goods below:
View this post on Instagram
Stoked to finally announce this collab between us and our dear mates in @slowlyslowlymusic , one acoustic song each on a 7″ vinyl. Together with the legends at @padrecoffee we have a signature blend of beans to go alongside limited edition vinyl and t-shirt packs; extremely limited. These songs were recorded in isolation. Serve your coffee hot and your revenge cold. Link to vinyl / stream / download in bio