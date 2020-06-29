 ​ ​
LISTEN: Slowly Slowly & Luca Brasi – ‘Slow Learner’ and ‘Yossarian’

slowly slowly

For weeks, Slowly Slowly and Luca Brasi have been teasing fans with their matching French press illustrations. The results are finally here: two fresh new collab singles on a 7″ vinyl and a signature coffee blend. Dig in.

slowly slowly

Photos: Kane Hibberd

Check out the goods below:

June 29, 2020

