TikTok pays tribute to Gladys Berejiklian and her fits during lockdown

As NSW accepts that lockdown will be extended, TikTokers celebrate #daddygladdy who has allowed us to cancel plans.

With locally transmitted COVID-19 cases consistently high, prospects aren’t looking good for a quick end to lockdown.

Nevertheless, many are looking on the brighter side of being cooped up at home during lockdown; oodies, me time and possibly missing school.

Berejiklian has faced many controversies in her time as NSW Premier.

Many called for her resignation after her relationship with disgraced former MP, Daryl Maguire, was revealed to the public.

Moreover, she was widely criticised for her rejection of the NSW coroner’s recommendation to institute potentially life-saving pill-testing in the state.

Still, after over a week of lockdown, there’s something endearing about tuning in to her announcement of cases detected overnight.

People have taken to TikTok to confess their love for the Premier, using hashtags like #daddygladdy and #girlboss. My personal fave is a compilation of Berejiklian’s iconic outfits as different OGX hair products.