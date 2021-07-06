News

TikTok pays tribute to Gladys Berejiklian and her fits during lockdown

Image: @exaiphnes, @ttoooottss, @jadealiciascott via TikTok

AP

by Ana-Sofia Petrovic

As NSW accepts that lockdown will be extended, TikTokers celebrate #daddygladdy who has allowed us to cancel plans.

With locally transmitted COVID-19 cases consistently high, prospects aren’t looking good for a quick end to lockdown.

Nevertheless, many are looking on the brighter side of being cooped up at home during lockdown; oodies, me time and possibly missing school.

Image: 9News

Berejiklian has faced many controversies in her time as NSW Premier.

Many called for her resignation after her relationship with disgraced former MP, Daryl Maguire, was revealed to the public.

Moreover, she was widely criticised for her rejection of the NSW coroner’s recommendation to institute potentially life-saving pill-testing in the state.

Still, after over a week of lockdown, there’s something endearing about tuning in to her announcement of cases detected overnight.

People have taken to TikTok to confess their love for the Premier, using hashtags like #daddygladdy and #girlboss. My personal fave is a compilation of Berejiklian’s iconic outfits as different OGX hair products.

@jadealiciascott

We have the most stylish premier 💅 #fyp #gladys #gladysberejiklian #premier #sydneylockdown #nsw #lockdown #edit

♬ the wapvengers – ems ᗢ

@jacobgormley

The queen of Australia everyone #auspol #liberal #scomo #scottmorrison #australia #fyp

♬ original sound – Jacob Gormley

@bethwynn

thanks for putting the central coast in lockdown when we have 0 cases darl xxx

♬ Bills, Bills, Bills – Destiny’s Child

@definitelynotalicexxx

My girl Gladys looks fly today @gladysberejiklian_mp #fyp #foryoupage #sydneylockdown #gladysberejiklian #gladystime #gladdydaddy #besties

♬ original sound – Ethan Seal

@ttoooottss

TW gladiator beryllium #gladysberejiklian #nsw #lockdown #sydney #australia #hsc #year12

♬ SLEEPZ SOUND – P R I N C E ✪

@exaiphnes

GLADYS GO OFF QUEEN #gladys #gladysberejiklian #nsw #sydneylockdown #covidaustralia #australia #covidnsw #fypviral #fypシ #fyp #funny #foryou

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

@sophiegale29

#TikTokFanFest #PostAMemory #fyp #gladys #foryoupage #myman @issystabback @crazy.kristal

♬ Bills, Bills, Bills – Destiny’s Child

@exaiphnes

#stitch with @tommevoo ITS A JOKE OK #sydneylockdown #covidaustralia #auspol #nsw #nswcovid #fypviral #fypシ #fyp #gladysberejiklian #daddygladdy

♬ original sound – daniel

