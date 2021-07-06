Introducing Paddy Echo: the NZ artist creating euphoric, alt-pop perfection

Paddy Echo soars across his glistening production so smoothly, you’d think he’s an established star. The truth is, he’s only getting started.

Singing over atmospheric alt-pop beats comes second nature to Paddy Echo, New Zealand’s upcoming Troye Sivan challenger.

So far, Paddy has dropped four sparkling singles to his rapidly growing fan base, but we’d like to divert your attention to his latest, Valley Kids.

The latest single was recorded in the City of Angels, co-written by experienced penmans Harper Finn and Tomi Banx. Beginning with lo-fi synths and atmospheric vocals, Paddy sets the scene with a hoo:

“Through these streets, I start to wonder. These Valley Kids aren’t getting younger”.

Then, a spacey snare rockets you out of the haze into a sonic realm of pure pop sensibility, as Echo details nightlife, nostalgia, and love.

The songwriting is sticky and youthful. However, the riveting production takes the track to a whole other realm. Synths bounce off each other like dominoes, and percussion dips in and out, just like the valley kids.

For any lover of euphoric alt-pop, keep Paddy Echo locked on your radar. For only his fourth single, Echo has already crafted such a polished and evocative sound. Valley Kids could serve as the peak for your dance floor ecstasy or the euphoric melancholy clouding your trip back to the suburbs.

Listen to Valley Kids from Paddy Echo below: