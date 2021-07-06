11 adorable animals who are a complete public nuisance

Whether through sports games, music events or live TV, these adorable animals unintentionally steal the spotlight.

Without even knowing, animals have been the cause of many funny moments in situations least expected. From Walruses who capsize fishing boats for fun, to cats who interrupt symphonies.

In need of a quick cheer up? Happy Mag has got you covered as we present our list of Top Eleven times Animals Caused a Scene.

1. Wally the Walrus:

Wally the Walrus made headlines last week after the UK government announced that the once a loveable chunk of flubber, had become a pest and “danger” for locals, after capsizing and destroying fisherman’s boats.

As a result, the UK government is working with locals in the Isles of Scilly to discuss options on ‘deporting’ a literal, 907 kg juvenile walrus.

Wally is known to snooze on boats for more than 48 hours, and due to his size, this normally results in the malfunction or complete breakage of any inflatable or even wooden vessel.

While he’s a local ( and international celebrity), he’s also a bloody menace.

2. Cat-astprophe at the Orchestra

A stray cat weaved itself in and out through rows of performers in an Orchestra in Istanbul. Much to the audience and performers amusement, the cat strutted across the stage throughout the performance.

It evaded capture from stage handlers and stood on the Maestro’s podium as he addressed the audience. This cat most definitely knows how to steal the show.

3. Brody the Dog interrupts Weatherman

Working from home has created even more ways for animals to shine. In particular, weatherman Paul Delegatto’s dog Brody became a hit with viewers. It seems Brody is no stranger to the camera and happily sits on his owner’s lap during his segment and finishes off by sticking his nose into the camera.

4. US Open Racoon Invasion

The Pandemic meant last year audience members were not allowed at the US Open. This was apparently great news for raccoons as they were seen filling seats and roaming the empty stadiums. A Twitter account (@USOpenRaccoons) was even created in their honour.

Hey Pilar! We’d love to sneak back and say hi, but first we’re gonna wait to see if @MedvedevRussiaE leaves any snacks in the locker room after he leaves for the night. See ya later! 🦝 #usopen #USOPENxESPN https://t.co/1Bw6DKTfdL — USOpenRaccoons (@USOpenRaccoons) September 8, 2020

5. Rabbit scores a Touchdown

in 2017, a lone rabbit hopped and ran onto the field in a university football game in Oregon. CBS announcer Tim Brando provided commentary on the rabbit’s running skills which earned a standing ovation as it ran into the end zone.

6. Cat tail makes a cameo in UK Parliamentary Meeting

Another Zoom call, another interrupting pet. A live virtual committee meeting saw a member of Parliament’s cat (more specifically, just the tail) up close, blocking his view. Much to the amusement of the other call members, Rocco the cat was quickly removed from the screen.

7. The President of Ireland’s dog just wanted some belly rubs

Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland’s dog Brod stole the show at the International Women’s Day event last year. The Bernese Mountain dog happily strolled through amused guests but unfortunately caused a distraction for a performer. The video ended with Brod happily getting belly rubs from the president.

8. An Iguana spices up a Golf game

Golf just got a lot more exciting thanks to the “interested iguana” that found its way onto the Puerto Rico 2014 PGA Tour.

The reptile slithered its way across the grass and attempted to eat the ball and move it away from the spot where it was putted. It then got stage fright and ran away in a rather spine-tingling manner, making this one of the less adorable animal scene stealers.

9. Pigeon Interrupts a Baseball game

You’re probably noticing a pattern in these, yes, animals love to interrupt sports games. Especially this pesky pigeon who wouldn’t move from the baseball field. It took the umpire 2 innings to finally coax the pigeon out of the stadium.

10. Cat makes sure people are tapping off

Tapping on and off at the station is a pretty mundane part of the day, but this cat certainly made it more interesting. In Petach-Tikva, Israel commuters come and go through the boom gates and some can’t help notice the bright, multi-coloured cat perched on one of the gates.

11. Dog plays dead to spend more time at the park

Finishing this list is this dog who just wanted to spend some more time playing in the park. The solution? Play dead. The dog is resilient as its owner tries and fails to get his dog to walk away with him. A rather large audience of park-goers cheer as the dog finally gives up and starts to walk home with his owner.