Sydney’s inevitable lockdown extension to be announced today

As cases very slowly decline across Australia’s most populous city, Sydney-siders prepare for the inevitable extended lockdown.

The imposed lockdown will cover five regions across the NSW capital.

More than a dozen new cases have been recorded daily since the highly contagious delta strand forced Sydney into self-containment nearly two weeks ago.

NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian spent most of yesterday in meetings with health experts to determine the appropriate next steps.

Speculation around an extended lockdown suggests the affected areas will include Greater Sydney, Wollongong, Shellharbour, Blue Mountains and the Central Coast.

Lockdown is expected that this will last until 11:59 on July 16, exactly one week longer than the initial terms announced in June.

If initiated, millions of Sydney-siders will be affected.

The current lockdown has coincided with school holidays, meaning that the extension will see students learning from home for the first time since last year.

However, children of essential workers will be able to attend school as normal, which has happened in earlier lockdowns.

Sydney is in full lockdown for 3 weeks , 30+ new case ea day and the average household mortgage size is $800,000! They Can’t afford to shut down for too long! — GHK (@KenOnecoin) July 6, 2021

There is also further speculation that employees may receive coronavirus vaccinations at work soon to accelerate the immunisation rollout of business across the city.

Australia has been notoriously behind with the vaccination rollout, sparking widespread criticisms towards the government.

Berejiklian is expected to make the announcement at 11 am today at a press conference alongside Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant.

The conference will be streamed live via the Seven Network, which you can watch here.

If lockdowns result in a decrease in someone’s mental health, and that’s a valid reason for not wearing a mask, are lockdowns actually helping the spread 🤔#lockdownextension #sarcasm #WearADamnMask — Lockdown (@FV074X) July 6, 2021

Further controversy has arisen from the government’s lack of financial support to accommodate those affected by the lockdown.

Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg says some NSW residents are eligible for the Commonwealth COVID-19 disaster payment. However, no financial support has been confirmed at this stage.

“There are two payments, the $500 and $325 payment, depending on the number of hours a week that have been lost for a person who has been subject to these lockdowns that have gone for longer than a week,” Frydenberg stated.

Many residents are dismayed about the lockdown. However, the premiere is adamant that it will be the last.