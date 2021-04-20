UK study suggests lonely, middle-aged men buy the most vinyl

A big revelation? Middle-aged men and lonely introverts have been pegged as the main buyers of vinyl according to a study out of the UK.

Market research company YouGov has released the results of a new study into the demographics of UK vinyl lovers in 2016, and the outcome doesn’t come as a shock.

It’s no secret that there’s been a huge surge in the number of vinyl record sales over the past few years, with the majority of chains stocking the timeless format once again.

Contrary to the US study done last year that suggested under-25s make up half of the punters of this wax format, this UK study puts the age range of the majority of vinyl buyers between 45 and 54, with 18 to 24-year-olds least likely to buy their albums on wax. Who would’ve guessed?

The YouGov study looked even further into the lives of the vinyl buyers, finding that they are more likely to be music enthusiasts, with 66% of them saying they couldn’t get through one day without listening to music, compared to 49% of UK adults in general. According to the study, they’re not fans of music piracy either – 59% of vinyl buyers said they think downloading music illegally is wrong.

As if it wasn’t obvious already, the study also revealed that vinyl obsessives are lonely introverts – 56% of them prefer to keep their feelings to themselves and a mammoth 69% enjoy being alone.

Though let’s be real, why stick yourself in the middle of a real-life social situation when you can enjoy your own company whilst Eric Clapton shreds you a new one on wax?

If this study wasn’t enough to support the stereotype, just look to the romantic comedy-drama film High Fidelity (an adaption of a Nick Hornby novel of the same name) in which John Cusack’s character Rob turns to his record collection for solitude after he is dumped by his girlfriend. In fact, he decides to reorganise his WHOLE collection.