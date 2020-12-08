Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade set to break silence on college admissions scandal at Red Table Talk

After both parents were arrested and imprisoned in August for conspiracy, Olivia Jade has decided to speak out in tonight’s Red Table Talk.

21-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli announced on Monday that she will be appearing with Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith to publicly speak about recent controversies involving her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

The interview is set to discuss the college admissions scandal where the Full House actress and her fashion designer husband were jailed after attempting to arrange a payment to William “Rick” Singer for $670,000 to recruit their daughters (Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose) into the USC crew team, despite neither girl being a rower.

The couple was facing up to 40 years in prison on fraud and money laundering charges, but instead, they both pleaded guilty for conspiracy and fraud. Loughlin received a $150,000 fine, 2 months prison, and 100 hours community service whilst Giannulli received a $250,000 fine, 5 months in prison, and 250 hours of service.

Yet, the decision to break the silence on Red Table Talk has not been without controversy. Jada Pinkett Smith has been criticised for giving the 21-year-old “undeserved” airtime. According to ET, Olivia Jade misses her YouTube career and is keen to get back into the limelight. Well, she chose quite the way to do it.

The source also says that Jade has been communicating with her imprisoned parents and that they are both supportive of the interview: “They felt like there was no better way to address everything than with Jada because they trust her and are family friends with the Smiths”.

What better way to get to the real truth about your parents who are willing to go to prison for you than to discuss it on a platform run by family friends?

Looking forward to hearing the “real story” available on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 9 am PT (that’s Wednesday at 4 am in Sydney for the super-keen).