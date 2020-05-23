Love gaming? We’re looking for a new intern to join our gaming channel, Clocked

In March we launched Clocked, an official gaming channel by Happy Mag. Now we’re ready to expand that team, and are looking for an intern based in Sydney.

We’re looking for a new face to join our growing team and help take Clocked to the next level. Please note this is an in-house Sydney based role.

We are looking for an intern to join our team of contributors once a week in our Newtown studio. So if you’re gifted with a pen (or keyboard) and you’re always plugged in, with a passion for games and gaming culture, then we’d love to hear from you!

This is an in-house role, and the experience could be accredited with relevant media and journalism qualifications, and a letter of reference can be provided.

The role is initially unpaid, however as we expand our editorial output we hope to develop a full time in-house role for the right candidate.

Some skills and specifications that would be highly regarded include:

Experience in a writing role in the gaming, publishing, or entertainment industry

Knowledge of the gaming scene in Australia and beyond

The ability to develop engaging written content from concept to creation

Excellent verbal communication skills

Excellent written skills including editing, spelling, and grammar

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

The job specification looks something like this:

Researching relevant and interesting news stories

Write highly compelling articles to strict deadline

Develop high-quality features and conduct compelling interviews

To apply, email [email protected] with a cover letter and resume.