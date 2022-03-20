News

Robert Pattinson said he would do porn if ‘The Batman’ is successful

by Chloe Maddren

Credit: Matthew Brookes

After being reminded of a joke Robert Pattinson had made about doing porn in a recent interview, Pattison said he will do porn if The Batman is successful.

Pattinson had previously joked around in an interview with The Guardian about an ultimatum or personal goal that he set before the new movie came out where he said he would do porn if his version of Batman wasn’t received well.

Of course, the movie star confirmed this was a joke but he added since the release of the film that it makes more sense to do porn if the movie is successful, as a form of celebration.

More to come.

