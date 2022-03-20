Documentary reveals shocking details about Marilyn Manson music video

Thousands are petitioning YouTube to remove Marilyn Manson’s music video for Heart Shaped Glasses after brutal allegations arise.

TRIGGER WARNING: Please be warned that the following content contains graphic details.

In the new tell-all documentary Phoenix Rising, Evan Rachel Wood claims Manson raped her during the music video filming.

In the 2007 video, the pair are seen in what was assumed to be simulated sex but Wood has come out to say the singer “penetrated” her against her will.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that,” Wood said.

“I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences.

“That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

More to come.