Aussies predicted to eat record-breaking amounts of dumplings this Lunar New Year

It is officially Lunar New Year and to celebrate, old and sacred traditions are being combined with new methods to bring families together during the global pandemic.

Lunar New Year begins today (Friday the 12th) and lasts for fourteen days – ending with the Lantern Festival. With COVID-19 still being a very much present threat in everyone’s lives, celebrating the end of the Chinese New Year looks a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean prosperity and positivity can’t be celebrated!

Unfortunately, the global pandemic has meant that celebrations have had to be scaled down, and some events have been cancelled. However, video conferencing tools are encouraged this year, along with food and at-home festivities. MirageNews has reported that Australians this year will consume a record-breaking amount of dumplings in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Dumplings are a massive part of Chinese culture, with the preparation symbolising the bringing in new beginnings and good fortune in the New Year.

Although many families can’t be together for the Lunar New Year, it is expected that video conferencing will bring families together in a slightly different way. It looks like cooking parties are a new way forward for many, allowing the combination of old and sacred traditions to continue through social media platforms.

Happy Lunar New Year to all!

May the new year bring all of you Happiness, Health and Success! pic.twitter.com/uMlUHqtbWg — Ceia (@Ceia___) February 12, 2021

A dumpling eating FaceTime may not be how many imagined their Lunar New Year to turn out, but it may just be a blessing for families to connect through hard, uncertain times. 新年快乐, A very happy Lunar New Year to all!