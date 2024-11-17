Lunar Syrup Drop Dream State War—A Bold Fusion of Aussie Brilliance

Australia’s Lunar Syrup return with their sophomore album Dream State War—a seamless fusion of the genres Aussies do best

Lunar Syrup is a talented quartet whose debut album, Distant Echoes, was released in 2022, and their star has only risen since.

Fronted by Jake Fox and backed by Matt Bishop, Niall McDicken, and Chris Yalden, Lunar Syrup masterfully combines indie rock, folk, and psychedelia.

Their unique sound has earned them a devoted following, drawn to their magnetic stage presence and eclectic style.

Their latest release, Dream State War, is an eight-track masterpiece, and takes you on a journey through both soft, emotive tracks and hard-hitting, rock jams. At the heart of it all are Jake Fox’s vocals, easy to get lost in—think Jeff Buckley’s soulful intensity colliding with the dreamy poetry of Aussie gems The Middle East and the confidence of Dappled Cities.

The album opens with “Flora”, which gives you an appetiser for the genre-blending soundscape you’re about to be taken on.

Fading in and out of clarity, “Flora” is a heavy and fast-paced track with smooth, reverbed guitar and a dream-like moodiness.

Following up is “Choose Your Weapon”, which introduces a reggae guitar riff and showcases the strength of Fox’s vocals, that ring out steadily atop a chaotic blend of guitar, drums and trance-like melodies.

“Classified Sin” follows with a rock-reggae vibe reminiscent of Aussie rock icons Ocean Alley.

Slowing the tempo and delivering a chill, summery feel, “Classified Sin” exudes that breezy, easy-going vibe fans love.

“Your Sway” then strips it back with a gentle, melodic sound.

Here, heavy rock gives way to gentle folk, and Fox’s smooth vocals sing sweetly against a softly strummed guitar and rolling, atmospheric synths.

“Always” maintains this mood, but quickly infuses an R&B influence with the existing folk-pop, carrying this feel-good sound that effortlessly resonates with listeners.

The energy picks up with “The Art of Sleeping” which channels a surf-rock feel. It carries that sweet sonic juice that Lunar Syrup is known for, but blends it with a raw and vulnerable atmosphere.

“So High” sounds like the theme song of a coming-of-age movie, hitting home with Fox’s emotive vocals and a lingering nostalgia that makes you feel homesick for the summertime.

The album closes with “Dark Rainbows”, a standout on the record for its simplicity and sweetness, telling the story of how important it is to be grateful for every moment and taking it as it is.

Ending on a dreamy, delicate fade, “Dark Rainbows” is a perfect conclusion, leaving listeners feeling both content and fulfilled.