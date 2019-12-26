Mac DeMarco has covered ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’

In keeping with his ongoing Christmas song tradition, Mac DeMarco has shared a cover of the Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

The new cover was recorded at Mac’s Brooklyn studio, Jizz Jazz, and arrives alongside a video starring Emperor Palpatine in the form of a Christmas tree ornament. It’s whack.

Carrying on his Christmas song tradition, Mac Demarco has shared a cover of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, with a video starring Emperor Palpatine.

In 2015, DeMarco shared a cover of White Christmas, which was accompanied by a video of a Jar Jar Binks Christmas tree ornament.

Then, in 2017, he shared a cover of Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, which, unfortunately, was not accompanied by a Star Wars-themed Christmas tree ornament.

We recently named DeMarco’s third album Salad Days as one of the 25 best psych-rock albums of all time. He’ll be touring Australia later this year with POND and CHAI. Check out dates for that tour below:

Here Comes Mac DeMarco 2020 tour

AUCKLAND

Wednesday 8 January – Town Hall (All Ages)

Tickets via Ticketmaster

SYDNEY

Friday 10 January – Hordern Pavilion (All Ages)

Tickets via Ticketek

MELBOURNE

Saturday 11 January – Festival Hall (Lic 18+ & AA available)

Tickets via Ticketmaster

BRISBANE

Wednesday 15 January – Fortitude Music Hall (18+)

Tickets via Ticketmaster

PERTH

Saturday 18 January – Red Hill Auditorium (All Ages)

Tickets via Oztix

Find out more here.