 ​ ​
Mac DeMarco has covered ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’

In keeping with his ongoing Christmas song tradition, Mac DeMarco has shared a cover of the Christmas classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

The new cover was recorded at Mac’s Brooklyn studio, Jizz Jazz, and arrives alongside a video starring Emperor Palpatine in the form of a Christmas tree ornament. It’s whack.

In 2015, DeMarco shared a cover of White Christmas, which was accompanied by a video of a Jar Jar Binks Christmas tree ornament.

Then, in 2017, he shared a cover of Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, which, unfortunately, was not accompanied by a Star Wars-themed Christmas tree ornament.

We recently named DeMarco’s third album Salad Days as one of the 25 best psych-rock albums of all time. He’ll be touring Australia later this year with POND and CHAI. Check out dates for that tour below:

Here Comes Mac DeMarco 2020 tour

AUCKLAND
Wednesday 8 January – Town Hall (All Ages)
Tickets via Ticketmaster

SYDNEY
Friday 10 January – Hordern Pavilion (All Ages)
Tickets via Ticketek

MELBOURNE
Saturday 11 January – Festival Hall (Lic 18+ & AA available)
Tickets via Ticketmaster

BRISBANE
Wednesday 15 January – Fortitude Music Hall (18+)
Tickets via Ticketmaster

PERTH
Saturday 18 January – Red Hill Auditorium (All Ages)
Tickets via Oztix

Find out more here.

December 27, 2019

