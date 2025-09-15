Mac Miller K.I.D.S: 15 Years Album Review

Taking a look back on Mac Miller’s breakout project, K.I.D.S just over 15 years later

Mac Miller, from being one of the most anticipated artists of the 2010s to being one of not only hip-hop, but music’s biggest losses in the last 20 years.

From his transformation from fun frat rapper of the late 2000s and early 2010s, with projects like I Love Life Thank You and Blue Slide Park into more serious, emotionally deeper works like The Divine Feminine and his final life time release, Swimming, which was not only his most mature but also his most thought provoking project, earning a nomination for Rap Album of the year.

It’s evident to say his career would have only grown stronger, and as seen through his works across the 2010s, his music was steadily gaining maturity and popularity, which makes his passing all the more devastating.

While his more recent releases are considerably more fully formed, his older mixtapes still show a fresh perspective on the hip-hop genre, and his unique perspective on life.

The best example of this is his 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S. (Kickin Incredibly Dope Shit), which is now celebrating 15 years since its release. Looking back on it, it’s easy to see where his first big success came from and how his career began to morph.

Mac Miller’s perfect blend of his fun raps and some emotional existential thought provoking bars cross roads on his 2010 project K.I.D.S , inspired by the film of the same name directed by Larry Clark, it shares many similarities with the film in themes, even including snippets from the movie within the album on tracks such as ‘Senior Skip Day’ and the ‘Mad Flava, Heavy Flow Interlude’.

Not only that, but the mixtape’s cover shares many resemblances with that of the film’s main posters. Some of the tape’s many recurring themes include the freshness and excitement of being young, planning for his future, partying, and just relaxing.

Keep in mind that he was fresh out of high school at the time of release, just 18 years old. It’s easy to overlook some of the more serious moments on the project in favor of hits like ‘Nike’s on My Feet,’ ‘Knock Knock,’ and his absolute party anthem ‘The Spins,’ which remains his biggest hit to this day.

However, between these moments of party bliss, Mac Miller’s introspective side shines through with themes of existentialism and death which are so prevalent in his later works.

Which overall brings this mixtapes vibes and feelings together, giving it more depth.

The standout track being ‘Poppy’ which has remained one of his most underrated and deepest songs to date.

Recorded on the day after his grandpa passed away, he raps about remembering his legacy through his music, and how his grandpa was always there for him.

As the second-to-last track on the mixtape, it leaves listeners with a thoughtful ending that showcases Mac’s more mellow side.

It also highlights his catchy yet tranquil hooks, which would become especially prominent on his posthumous release Circles, showing his style emerging very early in his career.

The track overall feels like something Mac Miller might have made later in life, reimagining the K.I.D.S. sound. It demonstrates that his musical talent was always there—he just needed time to develop and grow comfortable within his sound.

‘Poppy’ has always stood out because it contrasts with the rest of the mixtape yet fits perfectly as a tribute and send-off to his grandfather.

Overall, K.I.D.S. feels like a breath of fresh air in the rap landscape of its time, and even by today’s standards, in a world with countless subgenres and creative freedom, it still stands out.

While targeted at his age group at the time – teenagers and young adults – Mac’s laid-back attitude and sense of wonder would have appealed to almost anyone.

This project has only aged well over time. While it is nowhere near perfect, with some lack luster and just mediocre tracks, such as the ‘intro track’ and ‘Ride Around’, it is for the most part a perfect snapshot of his life as an 18 year old – from his favourite food combinations, to dreaming big, and dealing with loss.

It shows us just how dedicated he truly was to his craft and how creative and respectful he was to the genre of Hip-Hop from the very beginning

Even in contrast to how he evolved later as an artist, K.I.D.S. stands alone, showing just a kid (as the album title suggests) with a pure soul, making catchy, thoughtful rap.