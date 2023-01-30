Maisie Peters gets candid about heartache in single ‘Body Better’

Maisie Peters gets candid about heartbreak and leaves us in tatters with her new single Body Better.

British Pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, has kicked off her new era with her latest single Body Better, which is her first single off of her upcoming sophomore album. Body Better Peters’ describes as “one of the most honest songs I’ve ever released, and definitely the most personal”.

Peters’ continued on by saying “I wrote it after a breakup and it deals with the ugly things you think to yourself in the aftermath, when you’re painstakingly going through everything small thing you did and were and wondering what you could have changed. It’s a song about insecurity and vulnerability, about giving a lot of yourself away to someone who decides they don’t want it anymore and knowing where to go from there.”

body better, out now 🥲 the first single off the new record, this is truly only the beginning and i can’t wait to exist in this era with u all <3 pic.twitter.com/xU9JOZsxnn — maisie peters (@maisiehpeters) January 27, 2023

During a Q&A session Peters’ shared that her latest single Body Better, is part of three new tracks off the album that she describes as ‘The Trauma Trio’, which has us wondering what emotional wreck she will leave us in.

You can now stream Body Better via Spotify below.