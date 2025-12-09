Mallory Chipman’s new EP finds unity in Life’s Passage

Filled with grief, road life, and aging, but still bursting with life.

Hailing from the Canadian prairies, Mallory Chipman has built a formidable reputation as a musical polymath, an award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and scholar whose work is both critically acclaimed and deeply resonant.

Celebrated for her acrobatic voice and a sound deemed “the finest folk-rock currently being made,” Chipman crafts songs that feel timeless, placing her firmly within the lineage of great storytellers.

With her latest album topping charts and a CFMA nomination for Solo Artist of the Year, her artistic stature is undeniable.

Her new EP, the time, further cements this status, proving that profound artistry can emerge organically, even from a collection of previously released singles.

the time was born from direct audience demand. Between 2024 and 2025, Chipman released a series of standalone singles, only to be met night after night with fans seeking a physical home for these haunting tracks.

Heeding the call, she discovered a powerful thematic through line herself: each song is a meditation on how time shapes us through memory, loss, love, and aging.

This six-track collection is not a mere compilation but a carefully curated and remastered journey, proving Chipman’s keen eye for narrative cohesion.

The EP opens with the intense, relationship-focused ‘Blindfolded’ and moves through the poignant indie-folk of ‘Soft Shoe,’ a heart-wrenching reflection on her grandmother’s Dementia.

A standout is her synth-driven, stadium-rock reimagining of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This,’ a bold genre pivot that showcases her innovative production.

The journey continues with the grief-stricken ballad ‘One More Day,’ the touring introspection of ‘Road Song,’ and closes with the beautifully vulnerable ‘Crow’s Feet,’ where Elliot Smith-esque doubled vocals meet somber strings to ponder aging with raw honesty.

Produced by Chipman and featuring a talented ensemble of collaborators, the time is a masterclass in emotional range and musical craftsmanship.

It demonstrates that in the hands of a true artist, scattered pieces can coalesce into a masterpiece, revealing that the most compelling stories are often those told through the persistent, unifying lens of time itself.