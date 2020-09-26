‘Super Hi-Vision’ cameras will capture Mars in HD for the first time ever

Prepare to dwindle in horror at ultra-HD videos of our red neighbour. In 2024 a Japanese mission to Mars will capture 8K images of the planet for the very first time.

In 2024, Japan is going to Mars, and they’re ready to take some damn nice videos while they’re up there. In a collaborative mission between the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the country’s national broadcaster NHK, the Martian Moons eXploration program will take ultra high definition cameras to Mars for the first time.

As the mission’s title may suggest, it’s not actually a mission to Mars, rather the red planet’s two moons Phobos and Deimos. The aim is to gather information about the formation of these planetary bodies – although if a portal to hell becomes involved, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Together, JAXA and the NHK have laid out plans to create a ‘Super Hi-Vision Camera’ capable of filming both 4K and 8K images for JAXA to take to Mars. Meaning we’ll be treated to closer, more detailed images of our red neighbour than ever before

This isn’t JAXA’s first time bringing the HD treatment to a space mission, either. In 2008 their Kaguya lunar orbiter producer the first-ever HD video of the Moon, and they also had a hand in capturing some of the 4K footage shared by the International Space Station.

It’ll take a few years, sure. But is that so much to wait for the world’s first non-grainy image of Mars? It’ll be 2024 before we know it.

