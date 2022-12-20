Primal Scream’s Martin Duffy dies aged 55

Martin Duffy of Primal Scream has died at 55 due to a brain injury caused by a fall. Bandmates remember him as “a very special character.”

Martin Duffy, long-time keyboardist of Scottish rock group, Primal Scream, and short-term member of English band, The Charlatans, died on Sunday (December 18) after falling at his home and suffering a brain injury. News of his passing came to light via Twitter by former bandmates, Tim Burgess (frontman of The Charlatans) and Bobby Gillespie (frontman of Primal Scream).

Burgess wrote, “another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

Gillespie shared, “I’ve known Martin since he was a teenager in Felt. He played keyboards on every album of ours from the first to the last. Finally joining the band in 1991. Martin was a very special character. He had a love and understanding of music on a deep spiritual level.”

Raised in Birmingham, Martin Duffy initially joined an indie band called Felt at the age of 16. The group later signed with Creation Records. Thereafter, he became a member of Primal Scream and performed with them for three decades. Duffy also acted as a last-minute stand-in for The Charlatans’ show at Knebworth, after their bandmate Rob Collins died in a car accident.

Since confirmation of his death began to circulate, friends, family members, fans, bandmates and stars have flocked to social media to deliver heartwarming tributes to Martin Duffy: “No words. I miss u already Duff. This is the saddest day and I’m tears writing this. So loved,” wrote Simone Marie, bassist of Primal Scream.

Steve Duffy, Martin’s brother, shared the following statement on Twitter yesterday (December 20): “A terrible shock and we’re in bits but we have such love around us. He had a gift with music but even more of one with people. Love you Martin, proud of what you did and all you were. We’re with you brother.”